Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $299.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.62 and a 200-day moving average of $297.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,101,844 shares of company stock valued at $115,147,751. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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