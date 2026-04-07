Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.2%

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $352.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 326.69, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.61.

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Tesla Company Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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