Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NHTSA closed its probe into Tesla’s “Actually Smart Summon” feature, removing a regulatory overhang on vehicle safety and software. US regulator ends probe into Tesla’s ‘actually smart summon’ feature after software fixes
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported a sharp sales surge in South Korea (330% YoY in March), signaling pockets of regional strength that could help offset soft demand elsewhere. Tesla’s South Korean sales up more than 300% to 11,134 vehicles in March
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side support remains — Canaccord reaffirmed a Buy and set a $420 target — giving bulls a base for rebounds if delivery trends improve. Canaccord reaffirms Buy on Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: The approaching SpaceX IPO is creating a narrative risk: commentators (including Jim Cramer) suggest some investors may trim TSLA exposure to rotate into SpaceX, which could weigh on Tesla regardless of fundamentals. Cramer Flags New Trade: Sell Some Tesla, Wait for SpaceX IPO?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market dynamics (QQQ/AI leadership and macro flow) could help or hurt TSLA; a tech-led market rebound would likely support Tesla, while renewed risk?off would accelerate outflows. 5 Reasons the Invesco QQQ ETF Could Be Headed for a Triple-Digit Rally
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a bearish stance and warned TSLA could fall ~60%, citing record unsold inventory and weakening financial expectations — a high?profile note that amplified selling pressure. JPMorgan warns Tesla stock may crash 60%
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts are cutting targets after Tesla missed Q1 delivery estimates; consensus revisions and lower targets are increasing downside risk into the company’s upcoming earnings. TSLA selloff deepens: Why analysts are slashing Tesla targets after delivery miss
- Negative Sentiment: ETF flows amplified the move: leveraged Tesla ETF TSLL plunged as traders sold exposure after the delivery miss, increasing intraday volatility and mechanical selling pressure. Tesla’s Dip Triggers TSLL Selloff—Why Are ETF Traders So Nervous?
Insiders Place Their Bets
Tesla Stock Down 2.2%
TSLA stock opened at $352.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 326.69, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.61.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
See Also
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