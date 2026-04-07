SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Stock Holdings Raised by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.2% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,764,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,208 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,072,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,086,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,726,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,351 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SPDW opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

See Also

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