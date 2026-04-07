Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 110,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,140,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planwiser Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000.

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SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPHY opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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