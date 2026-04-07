Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.9091.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $377,246.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings-estimate revisions are moving in Chewy’s favor, with analysts raising near?term EPS forecasts — a catalyst that can support further upside if revisions continue. Earnings Estimates Rising for Chewy

Earnings-estimate revisions are moving in Chewy’s favor, with analysts raising near?term EPS forecasts — a catalyst that can support further upside if revisions continue. Positive Sentiment: Autoship-driven margin improvement and a recently completed ~$250.95M share buyback are cited as supportive for profit trends and shareholder returns. Chewy Valuation Check: Autoship & Buyback

Autoship-driven margin improvement and a recently completed ~$250.95M share buyback are cited as supportive for profit trends and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Cash-flow metrics show early improvement after the latest quarter, which reduces financing risk and can help fund growth or buybacks. Cash Flow Improves

Cash-flow metrics show early improvement after the latest quarter, which reduces financing risk and can help fund growth or buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (over 90%) with several large managers increasing positions, which can stabilize trading but also concentrate supply/demand dynamics. MarketBeat Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership is very high (over 90%) with several large managers increasing positions, which can stabilize trading but also concentrate supply/demand dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: General Counsel Da?Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares (~$219k) in early April — a visible insider disposition that can feed negative sentiment for short?term traders. Insider Selling Report

Insider selling: General Counsel Da?Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares (~$219k) in early April — a visible insider disposition that can feed negative sentiment for short?term traders. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets or forecasts after the quarter (BNP Paribas, Citizens among them), which reduces near?term upside from the sell?side. Analysts Trim Forecasts

Several analysts trimmed price targets or forecasts after the quarter (BNP Paribas, Citizens among them), which reduces near?term upside from the sell?side. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results and commentary remain mixed — revenue growth was modest and EPS headlines are contested across writeups — leaving uncertainty on near?term profitability momentum. SEC Filing / Earnings Details

Chewy Stock Down 1.3%

Chewy stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.