Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 895.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

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Netflix News Roundup

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Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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