Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSMO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.