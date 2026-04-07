The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,889 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.48.

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Boeing Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 1.13. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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