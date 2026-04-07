Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Icon stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Icon alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 3/17/2026.

Icon Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.40. Icon Plc has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $211.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Icon by 739.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,755 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $238,256,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Icon by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,496,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Icon by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,499,000 after acquiring an additional 975,268 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $176,382,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Icon

(Get Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.