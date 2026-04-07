Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Comcast stock on March 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comcast alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 3/17/2026.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Pivotal Research cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 75,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.