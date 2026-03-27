Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.5455.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BRX opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,986,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,543,000 after buying an additional 198,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,813,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,242 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,457,000 after acquiring an additional 511,976 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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