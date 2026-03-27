Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.2857.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Energizer in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Energizer in a report on Friday, January 16th.

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Institutional Trading of Energizer

Energizer Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Energizer by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.99. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.82 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Energizer Company Profile

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Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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