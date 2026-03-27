Short Interest in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Declines By 60.5%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,529 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the February 26th total of 34,253 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Alaunos Therapeutics worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRT opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.29. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers. The company is also developing hunTR, a human neoantigen TCR discovery engine; and Sleeping Beauty Gene Transfer Platform, a non-viral genetic engineering technology.

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