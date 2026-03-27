Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,562 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the February 26th total of 999 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.3%

SOHON stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

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About Sotherly Hotels

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Sotherly Hotels Inc is a Maryland-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of hotel properties across the United States. The company’s primary business activities include acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of upper-upscale, lifestyle and select-service hotels. Through long-term ownership strategies, Sotherly Hotels seeks to generate stable rental income and capital appreciation by partnering with established hotel operators and brands.

Sotherly Hotels’ revenue streams are derived chiefly from guest room rentals, food and beverage services, event and meeting space rentals, and ancillary amenities.

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