FY2026 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Decreased by Analyst

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.23. Erste Group Bank currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alibaba Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2027 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $192.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,229,000 after buying an additional 5,524,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $527,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $184,291,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,208,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

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About Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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