What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for EQT FY2026 Earnings?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

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EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EQT from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

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EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. EQT has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. This trade represents a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 20,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 184,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,798.83. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in EQT by 8,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 534,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 287,538 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 97.1% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 220,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 131.7% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 87,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

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About EQT

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EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

Further Reading

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