Erste Group Bank Has Strong Estimate for AEM FY2026 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $14.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.05. Erste Group Bank currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

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Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.91.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.3%

AEM stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.89 and its 200-day moving average is $183.93.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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