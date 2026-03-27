FY2026 EPS Forecast for Integra Resources Lowered by Analyst

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.25 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Integra Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

ITR stock opened at C$3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market cap of C$705.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.79. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.60.

Integra Resources Company Profile

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Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada. It also holds a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.

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