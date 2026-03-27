Erste Group Bank Weighs in on OTCMKTS:HESAY FY2026 Earnings

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Hermes International in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Hermes International’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Hermes International’s FY2027 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hermes International Stock Down 2.1%

HESAY stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hermes International has a 12 month low of $187.97 and a 12 month high of $294.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.54.

About Hermes International

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Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

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