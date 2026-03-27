Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Drops By 61.1%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 607,264 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 26th total of 1,559,547 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.60.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 158,500.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company’s brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman’s Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The retailer’s product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.

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