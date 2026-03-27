Critical Comparison: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) versus Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. United Maritime pays out -50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Basin Shipping and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00 United Maritime 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A United Maritime -16.50% -7.86% -2.99%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and United Maritime”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $2.08 billion 0.90 $58.17 million N/A N/A United Maritime $37.78 million 0.53 -$6.21 million ($0.71) -3.08

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Basin Shipping beats United Maritime on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

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