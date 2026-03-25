Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,116 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

XLG stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

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