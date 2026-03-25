Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,929,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,436,000 after buying an additional 670,777 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,860,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 1,178,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,039,000 after acquiring an additional 95,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 625,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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