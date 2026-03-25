Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,729 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the February 26th total of 5,325 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of MHNC stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

Maiden Holdings North America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. This is an increase from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th.

Maiden Holdings North America Ltd. (NYSE: MHNC) is a specialty property and casualty reinsurer headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. As a subsidiary of Bermuda-based Maiden Holdings, Ltd., the company provides treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions for primary insurers. Since its founding in 2007, Maiden Holdings North America has developed underwriting capabilities in property catastrophe, casualty, agriculture, surety and mortgage reinsurance, targeting niche segments where disciplined risk selection and tailored coverage can drive value.

The company’s product offerings include multi-year and annual treaty contracts, facultative reinsurance for individual risks, and run-off and legacy portfolio management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.