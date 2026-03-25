GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Thousand (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.14 million and approximately $4.08 thousand worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. Telegram, Discord, KakaoTalk, Weibo, Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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