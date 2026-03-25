Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Up 197.5% in March

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,553,371 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the February 26th total of 1,530,744 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,825,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,825,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Longeveron in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Longeveron Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of LGVN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,010. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 199.79% and a negative net margin of 1,893.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Longeveron Company Profile

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Longeveron Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of allogeneic cellular therapies designed to address aging-related and inflammatory conditions. The company’s primary therapeutic candidate, Lomecel-B, is an off-the-shelf mesenchymal stem cell product derived from bone marrow. Through its proprietary manufacturing process, Longeveron aims to produce a consistent, scalable cell therapy platform with potential applications in multiple disease areas.

Longeveron’s pipeline encompasses several ongoing and completed clinical studies.

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