Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 107,659 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the February 26th total of 33,450 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 42,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,235. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $779.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78.

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Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11,170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period.

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PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index. The Index tracks the overall performance of a global universe of United States listed closed-end funds that are organized under the laws of the United States selected by S-Network Global Indexes LLC (the Index Provider).

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