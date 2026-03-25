Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.11 and last traded at GBX 3.16. Approximately 121,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 482,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,554.21.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

An emerging UK focused E&P company

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