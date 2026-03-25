BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,289 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the February 26th total of 721,138 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

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BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,535. The firm has a market cap of $399.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $41.61.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1621 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers. XBB was launched on May 24, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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