Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Short Interest Down 79.4% in March

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,340 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 26th total of 118,318 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 145,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FSMD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. 78,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,532. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

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