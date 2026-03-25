TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah Sells 6,350 Shares

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $440,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,366.84. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. 3,347,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,067. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88.

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TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

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TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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