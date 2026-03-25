First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,327 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the February 26th total of 1,566 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 18,257.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,622,000 after buying an additional 1,469,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $177.51.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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