ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2722 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCYB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.05% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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