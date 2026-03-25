Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXG traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 57,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.18.

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The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (SIXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Connective Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the rollout of connective technologies. Investments consist of 50 companies, selected and weighted based on market capitalization. SIXG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is issued by Defiance.

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