Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXG traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 57,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.18.
Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Company Profile
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