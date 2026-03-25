Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,333,328 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the February 26th total of 516,209 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,447,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,447,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $558,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $2,060,000.

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Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NAIL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 1,610,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,304. The company has a market cap of $377.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $99.01.

About Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

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