Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 86,550 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the February 26th total of 34,394 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,835. The firm has a market cap of $208.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSPD. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,799.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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