BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.6950. 27,554,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 59,015,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BBAI. Wall Street Zen downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 508,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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