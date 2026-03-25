Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.8150 and last traded at $69.83. Approximately 1,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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