VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 9,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $174.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation. MOTI was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

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