Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.60 and last traded at GBX 46.60. Approximately 1,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 758,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.70.

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.59. The stock has a market cap of £529.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million). The fund primarily invests in the form of a secured loan using various unquoted investment instruments, including ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, and convertible securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.