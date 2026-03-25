Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRACU) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRACU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 4.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new position in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: CRACU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a business combination with one or more operating companies. As a blank?check vehicle, the company itself does not operate a commercial business and was created to identify, acquire or merge with a private company that would become a publicly traded entity through the combination.

Typical activities for a SPAC like Crown Reserve include raising capital through an initial public offering of units, holding those proceeds in trust, sourcing potential acquisition targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms and seeking shareholder approval for a proposed business combination.

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