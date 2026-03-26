Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 96,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 78,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ: CPZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The trust pursues this objective by maintaining a diversified portfolio of equity securities with an overlay of dynamic income strategies, including the use of call and put options.
The trust’s core investment approach combines long and short positions in U.S. and foreign equities, allowing portfolio managers to express both positive and negative views on individual securities and sectors.
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