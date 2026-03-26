Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 96,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 78,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

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Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 489,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,904 shares during the period. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ: CPZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The trust pursues this objective by maintaining a diversified portfolio of equity securities with an overlay of dynamic income strategies, including the use of call and put options.

The trust’s core investment approach combines long and short positions in U.S. and foreign equities, allowing portfolio managers to express both positive and negative views on individual securities and sectors.

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