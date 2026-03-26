Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.13. 28,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 17,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California personal income tax. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governmental entities, with a portfolio focus on California debt obligations. Its tax-exempt income objective makes it a specialized option for investors in higher tax brackets seeking steady tax-advantaged distributions.
The trust’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential-service obligations that finance public utilities, transportation, education and healthcare facilities within California.
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