Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.1850. Approximately 120,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 167,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

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Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,088,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 184,721 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 116,366 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) is a closed-end management investment company launched in November 2008 and managed by Eaton Vance Advisors, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley. The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of monthly distributable income with an element of capital preservation. It seeks to achieve this through a diversified portfolio of equity securities combined with a systematic option overlay strategy.

The core equity allocation is invested primarily in dividend-paying common stocks of large- and mid-cap companies across a range of sectors, including financials, technology, industrials and consumer staples.

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