Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.1850. Approximately 120,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 167,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) is a closed-end management investment company launched in November 2008 and managed by Eaton Vance Advisors, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley. The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of monthly distributable income with an element of capital preservation. It seeks to achieve this through a diversified portfolio of equity securities combined with a systematic option overlay strategy.
The core equity allocation is invested primarily in dividend-paying common stocks of large- and mid-cap companies across a range of sectors, including financials, technology, industrials and consumer staples.
Further Reading
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