Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Frank Mastiaux Acquires 1,321 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Frank Mastiaux acquired 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £2,615.58.

Frank Mastiaux also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 25th, Frank Mastiaux bought 7,544 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £14,333.60.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of LON CNA traded up GBX 2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 199.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,641,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,842,043. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.38. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 137.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 214.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centrica ( LON:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.37%.

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNA

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.

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