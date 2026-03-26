Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 19,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 71,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Trigon Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

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Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia. The company was formerly known as Kombat Copper Inc and changed its name to Trigon Metals Inc in December 2016.

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