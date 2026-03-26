AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 816 and last traded at GBX 802.57. 13,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 60,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794.

AIB Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 791.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 751.74. The stock has a market cap of £17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.61.

About AIB Group

(Get Free Report)

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

Further Reading

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