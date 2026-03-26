iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $69.83. Approximately 453,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 442,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70.

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Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Targeted Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Underlying Index measures the performance of the consumer goods sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index includes companies in a range of industry groups, which include automobiles and parts, beverages, food producers, household goods, leisure goods, personal goods and tobacco.

Further Reading

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