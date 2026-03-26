SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €36.40 and last traded at €37.86. 104,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.06.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.40.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters.

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