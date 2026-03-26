Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.55. 1,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 1.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.15.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport is a technology and innovation company connecting synergistic technologies to power a cleaner tomorrow. As a leading supplier of affordable, alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies, we design, manufacture, and supply advanced components and systems that enable the transition from traditional fuels to cleaner energy solutions. Our proven technologies support a wide range of clean fuels – including natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen – empowering OEMs and commercial transportation industries to meet performance demands, regulatory requirements, and climate targets in a cost-effective way.

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